Wealthquest Corp Has $385,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth approximately $643,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.