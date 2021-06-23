Wealthquest Corp Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 68.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in 3M by 1,320.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $16,185,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.35. 67,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,768. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

