Wealthquest Corp Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Enbridge by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

ENB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 157,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

