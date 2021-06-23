Wealthquest Corp Sells 286 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.07. 21,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.05. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $254.07 and a one year high of $374.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

