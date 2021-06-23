WealthStone Inc. Acquires 4,266 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIT. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

WIT stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

