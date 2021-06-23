WealthStone Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,340.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $312.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.81 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

