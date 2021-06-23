WealthStone Inc. Has $103,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 126,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 706,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252,851 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 188,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 43,852 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

