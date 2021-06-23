WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Geier Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.