WebDollar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $113,109.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $113,109.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00563302 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000887 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,306,132,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,358,184,371 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.