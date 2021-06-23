Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) recently:

6/22/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/17/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/16/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/11/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/10/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/4/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/3/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

5/4/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/27/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.50.

4/26/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

