Weitz Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Linde by 81.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after buying an additional 651,803 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.43. 33,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,030. The company has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.49. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

