Weitz Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.73. 14,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,003. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.73. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

