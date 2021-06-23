Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.8% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $85,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 46.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

