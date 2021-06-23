Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.6% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 15,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 80,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $269.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $267.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

