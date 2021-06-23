Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colony Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.95. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

