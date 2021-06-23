Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colony Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.95. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
Further Reading: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.