Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 1.7% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 98,056 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.05. 4,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.