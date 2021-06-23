Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.10 price objective on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WHN stock opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.03 million and a P/E ratio of -72.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

