Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 5,497 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

