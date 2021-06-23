Westpac Banking Corp Has $561,000 Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 886,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,613 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,593,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after acquiring an additional 220,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.