WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $19,295,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 20.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 130,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in WestRock by 22.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 129,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

WRK opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

