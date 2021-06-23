Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. 165,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963,254. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

