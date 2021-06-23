Wexford Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,614 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

SWK stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,315. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

