Wexford Capital LP Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. 10,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

