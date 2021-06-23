Wexford Capital LP Purchases Shares of 113,103 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 113,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,037,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after buying an additional 139,140 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,142. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

