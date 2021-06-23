Wexford Capital LP Purchases Shares of 13,000 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 341,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $72,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,135,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $662,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

NYSE:V traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.51. The stock had a trading volume of 48,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $456.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

