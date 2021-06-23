Wexford Capital LP Purchases Shares of 191,715 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 191,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 1.0% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. 27,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.80. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.