Wexford Capital LP Sells 38,795 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Wexford Capital LP lowered its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,795 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up 0.8% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,944. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

