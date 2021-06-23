Wexford Capital LP Takes $3.95 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alliant Energy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,999,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,881. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.06.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.