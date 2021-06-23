Wexford Capital LP Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 63,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 223,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.59. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

