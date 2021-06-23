Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyco Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEYS opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

