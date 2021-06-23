Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $214.47. 5,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

