William Banyai Sells 20,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $2,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,508,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50.

On Monday, April 26th, William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20.

NASDAQ TWST traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $120.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,532. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

