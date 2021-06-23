WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,991 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 551,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.82. 292,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,548. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.