WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.82. 292,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,548. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.
