Wings (WINGS) Price Tops $0.0424 on Top Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Wings has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $16,590.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wings has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00021210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00644266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

