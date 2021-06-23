Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.