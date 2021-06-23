World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $171.94

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.94 and last traded at $171.94, with a volume of 557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 14.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.87.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

