WOWswap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $102,976.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00012416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $102,976.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00108623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00169272 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.89 or 0.99675653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002681 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

