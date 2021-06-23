Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $193.57 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $193.57 or 0.00576993 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $371,843.40 and $996.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00108648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00170133 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,578.26 or 1.00091167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002686 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

