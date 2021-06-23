Wrapped NXM Price Hits $56.23 on Major Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $94.29 million and approximately $39.45 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $56.23 or 0.00164347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.48 or 0.00635683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079507 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

