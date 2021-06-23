Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 127,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

