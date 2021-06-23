Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 5.4%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 46,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,012,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,442,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,827,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.