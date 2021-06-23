Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSIG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 407,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,405. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

