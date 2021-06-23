Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to post $7.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.52 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $30.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $34.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNH Industrial.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. 2,700,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,259. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -807.00 and a beta of 1.72.
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
