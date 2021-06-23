Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

