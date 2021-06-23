Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post sales of $53.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $54.40 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $65.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $221.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $218.40 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

