Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,450. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.74. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,454,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $29,041,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $20,900,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

