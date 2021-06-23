Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report sales of $439.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.74 million to $449.43 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $253.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,467. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

