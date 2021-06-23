Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.58. Performance Food Group reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.