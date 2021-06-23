Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.58. Performance Food Group reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.