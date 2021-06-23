Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Strategic Education reported earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at about $5,266,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 20.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 73,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.