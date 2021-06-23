Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

